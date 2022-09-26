75% of Pet Owners Are Planning To Dress Up Their Animals At Halloween!

In a new survey, 76% of pet owners say they “like” to put their pets in costumes for Halloween, and 30% of people are planning to dress them up more than once this fall season.

In a SEPARATE survey, 59% of pet owners who celebrate Halloween say they plan to take their pets Trick-or-Treating.

And 31% prefer Trick-or-Treating with a dog or cat, over going with a child or even their partner.

Also, 38% of us would prefer to see a dog or cat Trick-or-Treating at our door, over a child, friend, or neighbour. (???)

Yes! There’s nothing like forcing a Batman costume on your German Shepherd and dragging him to people’s porches where “he” will likely get human treats that he can’t eat, in between flipping out at all the other pets that will also be out and about.