8 Dead, 23 Hospitalized At Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival After A Stampede

Monday’s Update: A Lawsuit has now been filed following the Astroworld Festival tragedy that left eight people dead and dozens injured in Houston on Friday night.

A concertgoer who was injured during the festival is suing rapper and producer Travis Scott, who was the organizer of the Astroworld Festival, as well as entertainment company Live Nation, concert promoter Scoremore and others involved in the event, according to the lawsuit obtained by CNN. Canadian news is reporting that Drake is also named in this lawsuit.

The Story!

8 people died Friday night, 23 were hospitalized, and hundreds more were injured during the opening night of the Astroworld music festival in Houston, authorities said.

50,000 of people packed into the Astroworld Festival grounds at NRG Park Friday night, where headline performer Travis Scott, a city native, took to the stage.

People in the crowd waited nearly all day to see Scott perform. The event also streamed live on Apple Music.

Twitter users posted videos of people stampeding to get inside the festival Friday afternoon. At least 11 of those hospitalized had experienced heart attacks, paramedics said.

By 9:15 p.m., the sold out crowd began pushing toward the stage, according to the Houston Fire Department.

“The crowd began to compress toward the front of the stage, and people began to panic,” Houston Fire Chief Samuel Peña told ABC13.

Atleast 8 confirmed fatalities at Astroworld. And 17 taken to the hospital, 11 of those were in Cardiac Arrest. This is so sad. #ASTROWORLDFest #AstroWorld pic.twitter.com/jkLt4Ta6Ve —  (@OnyxYTTV) November 6, 2021

The event canceled Saturday’s events because of “public safety.”

This year’s festival grounds included dozens of carnival games and amusement rides. Organizers canceled last year’s event because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Saturday, Scott released a statement saying he was “absolutely devastated” by what took place, vowing to work “together with the Houston community to heal and support the families in need.”