8% of People Never Try New Menu Items When Ordering Food

Over the past two years, ordering delivery or takeout has become much more common, and delivery apps have made it easy to customize almost everything, including ordering from multiple restaurants for one meal.

According to a new report from DoorDash, 92% of people say they’re at least somewhat adventurous, and occasionally or often try new menu items. But 8% say they NEVER try new items.

So what inspires people to sample something new? 46% of people say they get bored of ordering the same things, 44% like being introduced to different cuisines, and 40% said they like treating themselves to a more indulgent option occasionally.

35% said they’d pick something new if it had a good price, or if there was a promotion. And 30% occasionally feel like ordering a healthier option.