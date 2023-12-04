82% OF PEOPLE ARE OPEN TO RECEIVING USED HOLIDAY GIFTS

It seems like every year, there’s talk about how used gifts are trending, and this year is no different. According to a new survey, 82% of people are open to receiving secondhand holiday gifts, up 11% from last year.

And 76% of people wouldn’t have a problem giving a used gift.

67% of people say the “stigma” around giving previously owned gifts has lessened, mostly due to affordability, but also practicality and sustainability. Some people also want things that are no longer available “new.”

So what used items are people gifting? Electronics is the most common, followed by sporting goods, and home improvement items.

People are also giving secondhand books, media, like Blu-rays and vinyl records, toys and games, jewelry, ceramics and ornaments, video games, arts and crafts, and bags and purses.

Apparel did NOT make the list.