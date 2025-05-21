Baseball season is here, and so is one of the most unhinged fan traditions to ever hit the bleachers: the 9-9-9 Challenge.

If you haven’t heard of it, here’s the gist: eat 9 hot dogs and drink 9 beers during the 9 innings of a baseball game. That’s one dog and one brew per inning. Sounds manageable at first… until you hit the 6th inning wall and start questioning your life choices.

Let’s Break It Down

Just for science (and maybe bragging rights), let’s crunch the numbers:

9 hot dogs (using classic Ball Park all-beef franks): ~1,170 calories

(using classic Ball Park all-beef franks): ~1,170 calories 9 buns (because raw dogging the dogs is cheating): ~1,260 calories

(because raw dogging the dogs is cheating): ~1,260 calories Total for hot dogs alone : 2,430 calories

: 9 beers (let’s go light with Michelob Ultra): 72 calories x 9 = 648 calories

That’s a total of 3,078 calories in one game. And don’t forget the sodium. Or the regret.

But Wait—What About the Cost?

If you’re pulling this off at a live MLB game, the price tag might hit harder than the hangover:

Average cost of a hot dog at a Jays game: $6.79

at a Jays game: $6.79 9 dogs = $61.11

Average price of beer : $12.99 (and no, that’s not a tall boy)

: $12.99 (and no, that’s not a tall boy) 9 beers = $116.91

Total? $178.02 before tax. That’s a Michelin-star experience… but with more mustard.

Is It Worth It?

That’s up to you (and your digestive system). Some fans are wearing their 9-9-9 pride like a badge of honour, while others tap out somewhere between dog #5 and beer #6.

Whether you’re doing it for the bragging rights, the TikTok content, or just the thrill of the challenge, know this: it’s a marathon, not a sprint… and don’t try to drive home after.

So, will you be trying the 9-9-9 Challenge this baseball season? Or are you more of a nachos-and-one-cold-one kind of fan?