9 Netflix Shows and Movies to Watch This September

September is bringing a LOT of new stuff to Netflix, so if your fall plans involve getting cozy on the couch and pretending you don't have laundry to fold… you're in luck.

There are returning favourites, brand-new dramas, reality TV, true crime, documentaries and even a trip inside Willy Wonka's chocolate factory.

Here are 11 releases worth adding to your September watchlist:

Untold: Raygun — September 1

Remember Raygun? Australian breakdancer Rachael “Raygun” Gunn became one of the biggest viral stories of the 2024 Paris Olympics following her performance in the breaking competition.

This documentary goes behind the headlines, looking at her journey to the Olympics and what happened afterward as she dealt with a massive wave of internet attention, criticism and memes.

9/11: Turning Point — September 2

It's been 25 years since the September 11 attacks, and Netflix is marking the anniversary with a documentary exploring the long-term impact of that day.

It features personal stories from people whose lives were changed by 9/11, including survivors, journalists, military members and people who were children when the attacks happened.

The Gentlemen — Season 2 — September 3

One of Netflix's popular crime comedies is back.

Theo James returns as Eddie, a Duke who inherited much more than a fancy title when he discovered his family estate was home to a massive marijuana operation.

Season two sees Eddie trying to expand the business, with the story moving beyond the English estate and into Italy. Expect plenty of action, crime, dark humour and the sort of decisions that make you yell at the TV, “WHAT ARE YOU DOING?!”

Earle Meets World — September 4

If you've spent any time on TikTok, there's a good chance you've come across Alix Earle.

The social media star is bringing viewers into her personal life with a new reality series following her career, relationships, family and friendships.

The show also goes behind some of the bigger moments in her life, including her experience on Dancing with the Stars and the challenges her family has faced.

Crew Girl — September 10

If you're still mourning the end of summer, Crew Girl might be worth checking out.

This new Canadian teen drama follows Teagan Tao, a talented young rower who transfers to an elite school following a family scandal — only to discover there isn't a girls' rowing team.

She ends up becoming the coxswain for the boys' team, where she has to earn their trust while also getting caught up in a complicated love triangle.

So you've got rowing, romance, high school drama and a whole lot of teenage angst.

Monster: The Lizzie Borden Story — September 17

Ryan Murphy's Monster anthology is taking on one of the most infamous murder cases in American history.

The new season focuses on Lizzie Borden, who was accused of killing her father and stepmother in Massachusetts in 1892. She was eventually acquitted, but the case has remained a true-crime obsession for more than a century.

Ella Beatty takes on the role of Lizzie, with Charlie Hunnam playing her father and Billie Lourd as her sister Emma.

If you're into dark, dramatic true crime, this one is definitely going to get people talking.

Stranger Things: Tales From '85 — Season 2 — September 17

You can leave Hawkins… but apparently Hawkins won't leave you.

The animated Stranger Things spinoff returns for its second season, continuing the story of the supernatural chaos happening in the small Indiana town.

This time, strange apparitions are appearing around Hawkins and there's something particularly creepy going on beneath an abandoned silver mine.

Wonka's The Golden Ticket — September 23

Ever wished you could actually walk into Willy Wonka's chocolate factory?

Netflix is making that dream a reality — sort of.

Twelve Golden Ticket winners and their chosen partners get to compete inside a full-scale recreation of Wonka's factory, facing challenges that test everything from their physical abilities to their decision-making skills.

And there's a pretty cool connection to the original 1971 Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory: Gene Wilder's estate gave permission for Netflix to recreate his voice using AI for the series, and original Oompa Loompa actor Rusty Goffe also appears.

Unabomber — September 25

Jacob Tremblay stars in this dramatic look at the early life of Ted Kaczynski, who would eventually become known as the Unabomber.

The film explores Kaczynski's time as a young Harvard student and the controversial psychological experiments he became involved in before his later crimes and the FBI investigation that followed.

It's definitely on the darker end of September's Netflix lineup.

So, what's going on your list?