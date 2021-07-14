90s Fashion Is Making A Comeback And Kids Are Stealing Their Parents Clothes!
Six in 10 kids admit to stealing one of their parents old outfits to wear to school.
A survey of 1,000 kids ages 5-18, and their parents, reveals that nostalgia for the fashion of their parents’ era is strong — with three in four kids saying they think their parent’s sense of style as a teenager was actually “cool.”
OMG! Kids are actually admitting that retro is cool and are finding ways to incorporate it into their style.
67% said they would take “mom jeans” over skinny jeans any day.
Parents have noticed that their kids are looking a lot like they used to back in the day!
During this back-to-school season, new research shows that retro styles, DIY self-expression, and personalization are emerging as key trends.
FASHION TRENDS MAKING A COMEBACK
- Short shorts (57%)
- Baggy jeans (50%)
- Cropped jackets (43%)
- Flared pants (36%)
- The middle part in hair (33%)
KIDS’ MOST POPULAR CLOTHING STYLES
- Cool (67%)
- Fun (50%)
- Unique (47%)
- Relaxed (45%)
- Trendy (42%)