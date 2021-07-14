Listen Live

90s Fashion Is Making A Comeback And Kids Are Stealing Their Parents Clothes!

Six in 10 kids admit to stealing one of their parents old outfits to wear to school.

By Kool Style

A survey of 1,000 kids ages 5-18, and their parents, reveals that nostalgia for the fashion of their parents’ era is strong — with three in four kids saying they think their parent’s sense of style as a teenager was actually “cool.”  

 

OMG! Kids are actually admitting that retro is cool and are finding ways to incorporate it into their style.

 

67% said they would take “mom jeans” over skinny jeans any day.

Parents have noticed that their kids are looking a lot like they used to back in the day!

 

During this back-to-school season, new research shows that retro styles, DIY self-expression, and personalization are emerging as key trends.

FASHION TRENDS MAKING A COMEBACK

  1. Short shorts (57%)
  2. Baggy jeans (50%)
  3. Cropped jackets (43%)
  4. Flared pants (36%)
  5. The middle part in hair (33%)

 

 

KIDS’ MOST POPULAR CLOTHING STYLES

  1. Cool (67%)
  2. Fun (50%)
  3. Unique (47%)
  4. Relaxed (45%)
  5. Trendy (42%)

 

