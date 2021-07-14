90s Fashion Is Making A Comeback And Kids Are Stealing Their Parents Clothes!

A survey of 1,000 kids ages 5-18, and their parents, reveals that nostalgia for the fashion of their parents’ era is strong — with three in four kids saying they think their parent’s sense of style as a teenager was actually “cool.”

OMG! Kids are actually admitting that retro is cool and are finding ways to incorporate it into their style.

67% said they would take “mom jeans” over skinny jeans any day.

Parents have noticed that their kids are looking a lot like they used to back in the day!

During this back-to-school season, new research shows that retro styles, DIY self-expression, and personalization are emerging as key trends.

FASHION TRENDS MAKING A COMEBACK

Short shorts (57%) Baggy jeans (50%) Cropped jackets (43%) Flared pants (36%) The middle part in hair (33%)

KIDS’ MOST POPULAR CLOTHING STYLES

Cool (67%) Fun (50%) Unique (47%) Relaxed (45%) Trendy (42%)

More