🧃 If You Can Smell This List… Congrats, Your Back Hurts Now

We always talk about the music of the ’90s like it was some kind of golden era… and it was.

But honestly? The real time machine is your NOSE.

Because if you grew up in the ’90s, certain smells could hit you out of nowhere and suddenly you’re back in a classroom… trading snacks… and making questionable life choices with scented markers.

There’s a new list of the most nostalgic ’90s scents, and fair warning: this is about to unlock memories you didn’t even know were still in storage.

RELATED: What Was Normal In The 90s But Rare Or Non-Existent Now!

Let’s take a whiff, shall we?

Play-Doh – Not just a smell… a personality trait.

– Not just a smell… a personality trait. Bubble Tape – Six feet of gum and zero adult supervision.

– Six feet of gum and zero adult supervision. Scratch & Sniff Stickers – Half of them smelled like fruit… the other half like lies.

– Half of them smelled like fruit… the other half like lies. Mr. Sketch Markers – The reason teachers had to say, “Stop sniffing your supplies.”

– The reason teachers had to say, “Stop sniffing your supplies.” Scented Erasers – Did they erase? Barely. Did they smell like artificial watermelon? Absolutely.

– Did they erase? Barely. Did they smell like artificial watermelon? Absolutely. Lip Smackers – Frosted lips, zero hydration, full commitment.

– Frosted lips, zero hydration, full commitment. Strawberry Shortcake Dolls – Aggressively strawberry-scented for no real reason.

– Aggressively strawberry-scented for no real reason. Fruit Stripe Gum – Flavour lasted 11 seconds, but what a ride.

– Flavour lasted 11 seconds, but what a ride. Koosh Balls – Didn’t even know these had a smell, but here we are.

– Didn’t even know these had a smell, but here we are. Bath & Body Works – Walking through the mall felt like getting hit with 14 different fruits at once.

– Walking through the mall felt like getting hit with 14 different fruits at once. Perfumes like Sunflowers & CK One – If you wore this, you were the moment.

– If you wore this, you were the moment. Teen Spirit Deodorant – Because nothing says “teen confidence” like powdery florals.

– Because nothing says “teen confidence” like powdery florals. Scented Pencils & Gel Pens – School, but make it ✨fruity✨

– School, but make it ✨fruity✨ Floam – Somewhere between slime and chaos… with a scent you’ll never forget.

Honestly, it’s amazing we survived an era where everything was scented… including things that absolutely did NOT need to be scented.

And yet… one whiff of any of these and suddenly you’re 12 again, your biggest stress is a math test, and your entire personality is based on what flavour of Lip Smackers you own.

What a time to be alive. 🥲