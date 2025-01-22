98 Degrees Has A New Single and Album

98 Degrees Brings the Heat with New Single "Got U" and Album Full Circle

As per the press release…

98 Degrees is back and better than ever with their new single "Got U," out now, a heartwarming anthem of love, devotion, and connection from their upcoming album Full Circle dropping May 9th!

The track showcases the group’s signature harmonies and emotional resonance. "Got U" is a perfect blend of classic 98 Degrees and contemporary sophistication.

After two decades of creating unforgettable music, 98 Degrees returns with Full Circle, a highly anticipated album that bridges their iconic past with an exciting future.

Featuring five brand-new tracks, the album reflects the group’s growth while staying true to the essence that made them pop legends.

Collaborations with international sensations Katrina Velarde and Janine Teñoso inject vibrant, dynamic energy into modern pop-soul anthems that fans won’t want to miss.

The album also reimagines five of their biggest mega-hits, now remastered delivering a richer, more immersive listening experience. Like this one...OMG!

From soulful ballads to infectious up-tempo tracks, Full Circle is a heartfelt journey through music that celebrates the band’s enduring legacy.

98 Degrees invites listeners to feel the love, relive the memories, and embrace the future with Full Circle—an album that’s as iconic as their legacy.