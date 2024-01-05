A 13-YEAR-OLD BECAME THE FIRST PERSON TO EVER BEAT TETRIS

If you had an original Nintendo in the ’90s, you probably spent countless hours on this game. But we all just got schooled by a Gen Alpha. A 13-year-old gamer in Oklahoma named Willis Gibson just became the first person to EVER beat Tetris. He goes by the name “Blue Scuti” online…

FYI, Tetris is a puzzle video game created in 1985!

If it’s been a while, each level of Tetris gets faster and faster. And usually, it just keeps going until you lose. But there’s a glitch where it can eventually get so fast, the console can’t keep up and crashes. Until now, only A.I. had been able to do it.

Willis made it to Level 157 before it finally froze up. You can watch the whole video on YouTube. When it crashes, he freaks out and starts hyperventilating. (Here’s the full video. It happens at 38:54.)

The entire run took 38 minutes and he set several new world records, including the highest score at just over 6,850,000 points.

Tetris on Nintendo came out 34 years ago in 1989, more than two decades before Willis was born. He says his next goal is to do it again, but try to be more efficient. (???)