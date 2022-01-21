‘A Christmas Story’ Sequel Is Coming With Peter Billingsley!

Listen Live

Peter Billingsley is BACK for 'A Christmas Story' SEQUEL!

By Kool Mornings

PETER BILLINGSLEY will return as an ADULT Ralphie in a sequel to “A Christmas Story” . . . called, “A Christmas Story Christmas”. In this one, Ralphie brings his kids back to his childhood home to give them a “magical Christmas.”

 

 

Very few details have been given on the project, but I think we can all agree that this movie sequel is long overdue…

 

 

Soon there will be an entirely new generation of kids sticking their tongues to a frozen pole!

 

 

