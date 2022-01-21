‘A Christmas Story’ Sequel Is Coming With Peter Billingsley!

PETER BILLINGSLEY will return as an ADULT Ralphie in a sequel to “A Christmas Story” . . . called, “A Christmas Story Christmas”. In this one, Ralphie brings his kids back to his childhood home to give them a “magical Christmas.”

Very few details have been given on the project, but I think we can all agree that this movie sequel is long overdue…

Soon there will be an entirely new generation of kids sticking their tongues to a frozen pole!

