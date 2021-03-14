A Couple Handcuffed Themselves Together For Three Months To Fix Their Relationship

A couple from the Ukraine, Viktoria, and Alexandr were constantly fighting and kept breaking up and getting back together.

They decided that they were going to figure this out and make it work so they came up with the idea to handcuff themselves together, and they stayed that way for three months.

Alexandr says, “Fights between us did not disappear, we still fight. But when we approach a dead end, we simply stop talking instead of packing up our things and walking away.” So I guess it’s helping them? Sort of?

One more thing: To answer the first question that popped into your head, when one is on the toilet, the other one sits outside with their hand in the bathroom.