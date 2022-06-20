Listen Live

A Cup Of Coffee Before Shopping May Lead You To Spend More Money!

Coffee and credit cards could be a bad combo!

By Kool Mornings

According to researchers from the University of South Florida. Scientists report shoppers who sip on a complimentary cup of coffee before shopping ended up spending 50 percent more money and buying 30 percent more items than their non-caffeinated counterparts.

Caffeine, as a powerful stimulant, releases dopamine in the brain, which excites the mind and the body. This leads to a higher energetic state, which in turn enhances impulsivity and decreases self-control.

As a result, caffeine intake leads to shopping impulsivity in terms of a higher number of items purchased and greater spending.

