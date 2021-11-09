A Dirty Dancing Prequel Starring Jennifer Grey Is Happening!

It was announced back in August that a prequel to the 1987 cult classic is happening, 33 years later!

Jennifer Grey, who played Frances “Baby” Houseman, will once again have the time of her life as she is set to star in the film and serve as executive producer.

We don’t know much about the plot but if it’s anything like the first one, it’s sure to be fantastic! The original grossed almost $220 million at the global box office!

Sadly her co-star Patrick Swayze passed away in 2009 at the age of 57 after a 15-month battle with pancreatic cancer.