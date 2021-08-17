A ‘Free Guy’ Sequel Is Coming

The movie is said to be the surprise summer hit and with that Ryan Reynolds is wasting no time confirming that a ‘Free Guy’ Sequel is on the way.

The movie was number one at the box office over the weekend with $51 million earned globally!

Reynolds plays a bank teller who tries to save his friend from being deleted when he finds out that his friend is really a video game character.

Aaaannnnd after 3 years messaging #FreeGuy as an original IP movie, Disney confirmed today they officially want a sequel. Woo hoo!! #irony pic.twitter.com/85mMxW4owx — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) August 14, 2021

Like many movies, Free Guy was delayed several times due to the pandemic, but Reynolds is thrilled that people are getting to see it in theatres due to the unique experience the movie brings.