A ‘Friends’ Cook Book Is Coming!

Joey Doesn’t share his food!

‘Friends’ the Official Cookbook, written by Amanda Nicole Yee, will be released on September 22 and is packed with over 90 recipes inspired by the characters in the iconic sitcom.

The book is packed with food that was featured in the show over the years including Rachel’s Trifle, Joey’s favourite Meatball Sub, and the classic Friendsgiving feast!

Each recipe includes step-by-step instructions and modifications to accommodate home cooks of all levels.

Episodes of the show are also paired with each recipe so once you’re ready to eat, you can watch the episode that matches the dish.

The book is $29.99 and is available for preorder now on Amazon.