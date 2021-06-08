A Friends Musical Is Coming!

A musical based on the show is embarking on a 52-city tour this summer across the US!

According to the show’s creator: “‘Friends! The Musical Parody’ lovingly lampoons TV’s ‘Friends,’ celebrating the wacky misadventures of the group of 20-something pals as they navigate the pitfalls of work, life, and love in 1990s Manhattan.”

The show’s plot is a parody of the beloved series’ pilot episode. According to Dallas Culture Map, tickets for the show go on sale on June 11.

More information about the show’s other dates throughout the country can be found on the official website.