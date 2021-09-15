A GRANDMOTHER HAS A BOTTLE OF VICKS VAPORUB FROM THE ’80S. CAN YOU BEAT THAT?

A woman’s tweet has gone viral after her son became sick and she asked her mother for a jar of Vicks VapoRub! When grandma brought over the Vicks, it looked old so the woman checked the expiration date. And it was 01-1987!

After the woman posted the 34-year-old Vicks jar on social, people started sharing their old bottles of Vicks VapoRub, and other “vintage” medications from their grandparents’ cabinets and their own.

Then, the maker of Vicks warned that you shouldn’t use the expired products, because they “couldn’t guarantee its safety and effectiveness.”

The woman didn’t care. She said she used it, and it worked as expected. She also confirmed that it hasn’t been refilled, and described it as, “single barrel-aged.”