A GROCERY STORE OFFERED BIG PAYOUTS IF ANYONE GOT FOOD POISONING

Walmart, Target, and other retailers have been dropping prices to bring in more customers. Maybe they should try this instead. It works.

A grocery store in Russia got some very bad press this month after 18 customers landed in the hospital with food poisoning linked to their products.

So to keep people coming in, the owner announced that if anyone got food poisoning, he’d pay them a million rubles each, or about $11,000.

The strategy worked, and people came back in droves. But for a weird reason. They were TRYING to get food poisoning.

One report said customers were even seen licking the eggs, hoping they were covered in salmonella.

Now the owner has cancelled the whole thing. He says he’ll pay the original 18 people, but only if they prove his products are to blame.