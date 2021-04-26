A Guy Broke Into A Denny’s, Because He Really Wanted To Make Himself Eggs!

There’s a Denny’s in Evansville, Indiana that closes at 11:00 P.M. And on Wednesday at around 2:00 A.M., two guys took advantage of those hours and broke into the place.

They headed straight to the kitchen, to make themselves eggs. Once they were done with their eggs, they left, but then went back around 3:00 A.M. to MAKE MORE EGGS.

During that second trip, someone from Denny’s showed up to confront them. The police report doesn’t say how that person knew about the break-in. But the guys took off.

The cops are looking for them and they could get hit with misdemeanor theft and trespassing charges.

Denny’s estimated their total loss at $1.