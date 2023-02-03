A GUY CAME HOME TO HIS NEIGHBOUR WEARING HIS CLOTHES AND EATING HIS FOOD, WITH A FIRE RAGING IN THE BACKGROUND

Got any crazy neighbour stories? Here’s a good one. A guy in Rochester, New York got home on Monday to find his upstairs neighbour wearing his clothes and eating his food, with a fire raging in the background.

The neighbour got in by kicking his door in and made himself right at home. It sounds like the fire was in the living room, and police say it was intentional. So he didn’t start it by mistake while he was cooking.

Luckily, the whole building didn’t go up. But the fire did burn a hole through the ceiling before firefighters showed up and put it out.

The guy and another person had to hold the neighbour down until first responders got there. He’s facing charges of arson, burglary, and criminal mischief.