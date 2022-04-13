A GUY DIDN’T WANT TO SEE HIS FUTURE IN-LAWS, SO HE SENT HIS TWIN BROTHER

Most of us don’t have this option for avoiding the in-laws, or more people would probably use it: A 28-year-old woman asked for advice on Reddit after her fiancé pulled a fast one to get out of seeing her family.

She hadn’t seen everyone in a while because of the pandemic, so they planned a big family reunion type thing. Her fiancé didn’t want to go, but he eventually agreed to and said he’d drive separately.

Cut to the actual party: She says he showed up on time, hung out with her family, and seemed like he was having fun. But then she realized what was going on.

Her fiancé has a TWIN BROTHER who looks just like him. And he’d sent the brother there to fill in for him.

She realized it was the twin, but didn’t say anything until the party was over. She drove home, found her REAL fiancé sitting on the couch playing a video game, and acted as if he’d just beaten her home from the event.

She asked if he had a good time at the party, and he said yes. Then she confronted him and asked him the name of the cousin he’d just met. So he knew he was caught and just started laughing.

She didn’t find it funny and kicked him out of the house. Now her family knows and hates him for it. But he says it was a harmless prank and is mad at her for making it a big deal. Now people online are telling her to just dump him.