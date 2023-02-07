A GUY LEFT A DEAD FISH AT THE “GOONIES” HOUSE, THEN STOLE A BOAT AND HAD TO BE RESCUED

Here’s the weirdest story of the weekend: A 35-year-old guy in Oregon got arrested after he left a dead fish outside the house from the movie “The Goonies”, then stole a boat, and had to be rescued by the Coast Guard.

His name is Jericho Labonte, and he’s Canadian. Last Wednesday, he went to the “Goonies” house in Astoria, Oregon, the one Sean Astin’s character Mikey lived in. And a security camera caught him leaving a dead fish on the porch for some reason.

He also posted his video of it on Facebook and eventually came back to remove the fish.

But why?



Camera catches a man walking up to the Goonies House and placing a dead fish on the front porch.



Cut to two days later: The Coast Guard was training nearby when they got a mayday call from a boat caught in rough seas. So a helicopter showed up to rescue the person, and it was the same guy. It turned out the boat was stolen.

It’s amazing he survived because there’s crazy footage of him about to jump in the water when a huge wave capsizes the boat. The Coast Guard did manage to save him though.