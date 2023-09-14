A GUY STOCKPILED 3,500 INCANDESCENT BULBS AFTER THE BAN IN THE USA…

Earlier this year, the U.S. was the latest country to ban the sale of incandescent bulbs because they’re inefficient, both for your pocket and the environment.

But one guy loves incandescent so much that he went out and spent almost $2,000 on a “lifetime supply” of light bulbs. That’s about 3,500 of them.

If you’re thinking: “This is a 72-year-old guy living in a cabin in West Virginia,” you’d be WRONG. His name is Kevin Szmyd, and he’s a 25-year-old software developer from New Hampshire.

Kevin thinks the ban is government overreach, and he prefers the look of incandescent light over LEDs, but it’s more than that. He’s been a collector and light bulb expert and is a member of antique groups that share information on vintage light bulbs.

And he isn’t selling his. He said, “I did the math. I have a bunch of spreadsheets with all of the lighting fixtures in my house. And I have almost exactly the amount of bulbs I’m going to need for the next 75 years.”

To be clear, the current ban is just for the common incandescent bulbs that have readily available LED equivalents. Specialized incandescents will remain available, like appliance lamps and other unique lights. Also, it’s good that he likes antiques because it will probably become harder and harder to find fixtures that support incandescent bulbs.