WE SPEND 34 HOURS OF OUR LIVES UNTANGLING HOLIDAY LIGHTS

Time well spent!

By Kool Mornings

A new survey measured the time spent behind the scenes and found that, on average, people spend 34 HOURS of their lives untangling holiday lights.  Which honestly seems like a conservative number.

Here are some other results:

We spend more than two days of our lives decorating Christmas trees.

A day and a half picking up or vacuuming pine needles from living trees.

Two-and-a-half years planning and preparing the main holiday meal.

And 164 weeks or just over THREE YEARS preparing for guests to arrive.  To be clear, that’s three years of cleaning and tidying up.

