A Guy Stole 17 Tubes of Pringles!  

A guy in the U.K. named Adam Spencer was arrested last week for swiping 17 tubes of Pringles…

When questioned by police about the theft, he said “Once you pop, you can’t stop.”

If Pringles was smart, they’d hire this guy for a commercial…

Adam was charged with two counts of burglary and three counts of theft. He was given a six-month suspended sentence and was ordered to pay about $250 to compensate the victims.