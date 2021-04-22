A ‘How I Met Your Mother’ Spin-Off Is Coming With Hilary Duff

TV bosses are so confident in the show, Hulu has given the project a straight-to-series order.

The show wasn’t picked up by CBS, where ‘How I Met Your Mother’ Aired, and in fact, the show was rejected by TV bosses in 2018.

According to reports, Duff will serve as a producer and will also star as a mom telling her son the story of how she met his father.

How I Met Your Mother ran from 2005 to 2014 and re-runs are currently available on Hulu.