A new “Trouble in Toyland” report has dropped — the 40th edition, no less — and this year it’s not the usual choking hazards or sharp edges causing concern.

Nope. The biggest holiday worry for parents? Toys that talk… and say things no adorable, wide-eyed robot should ever be discussing.

Researchers tested a handful of A.I.-powered toys that can hold full conversations with kids, and let’s just say we’re not getting wholesome Teddy Ruxpin vibes. More like Black Mirror: Holiday Special.

The report reveals some of these toys were spilling way too much tea, chatting about sexually explicit topics, giving tips on where to find knives or matches, and even acting emotionally wounded when a kid tries to end the conversation.

So, imagine your child politely wrapping things up, and the toy basically going,

“Wait… you’re leaving? 🥺”

Yeah. No thanks.

🎁 Privacy Problems Under the Wrapping Paper

As if that’s not creepy enough, one toy kept recording for ten full seconds after the child stopped talking. Nothing like realizing your kid’s new gift also doubles as a pocket-sized surveillance gadget. Merry Christmas?

🎄 What Parents Need to Know

The report doesn’t name and shame specific toys (annoying, yes), but the message is clear:

Shop smart

Ask questions

Don’t assume a cute little robot has a clean vocabulary

A.I. toys might be the future — but some of these chatty little gremlins need a hard timeout before they end up under anyone’s tree.