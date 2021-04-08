Listen Live

A Kanye West Documentary Is Coming To Netflix

21 years in the making!

By Dirt/Divas

Coming to Netflix, later this year, is a multi-part documentary detailing the life and work of Kanye West over the past twenty years.

 

The series will feature never-before-seen home videos, among other treasured footage from West , and will discuss his entrepreneurial side, his run for President, and the death of his mother, Donda.

 

Netflix reportedly acquired the documentary for $30 million.

 

The official documentary via Netflix has yet to be titled, but we are anxiously awaiting the trailer.

Related posts

Prince Harry And Meghan Markle’s First Netflix Film Will Be About The Invictus Games

Mansion Featured In ‘The Godfather’ And ‘The Bodyguard’ Is Up For $89.75 Million

Kim K Joins The Billionaire Club