A Kanye West Documentary Is Coming To Netflix

Coming to Netflix, later this year, is a multi-part documentary detailing the life and work of Kanye West over the past twenty years.

The series will feature never-before-seen home videos, among other treasured footage from West , and will discuss his entrepreneurial side, his run for President, and the death of his mother, Donda.

Netflix reportedly acquired the documentary for $30 million.

The official documentary via Netflix has yet to be titled, but we are anxiously awaiting the trailer.