Listen Live

A London Jury Found Kevin Spacey Not Guilty of Nine Sexual Abuse Charges Against Four Men. 

Closure for Spacey

By Dirt/Divas

After the verdict, Spacey said he was “enormously grateful” to the jury and “humbled” by the outcome of the trial.

10 out of the 12 jurors found Spacey not guilty which was enough to clear him of the charges. 

Spacey’s wide-ranging testimony culminated as he choked up speaking of the six years he’d gone without work after sex abuse allegations surfaced against him during the #MeToo movement in the U.S. in 2017.

PROSECUTORS DROP SEXUAL ASSAULT CASE AGAINST KEVIN SPACEY IN MASSACHUSETTS

Spacey starred in the Netflix series “House of Cards” until he was fired in 2017 when actor Anthony Rapp accused him of prior sexual misconduct which took place in 1986. Last October, Spacey won the $40 million civil lawsuit brought by Rapp, but a New York jury dismissed the claim.

Related posts

Kristen Bell Lets Her Kids Drink Non-Alcoholic Beer And People Can’t Handle It

Women Who Tossed Her 36G Bra At Drake Lands Playboy Deal!

Pete Davidson Must Complete 50 Hours Of Community Service After He Crashed his Car into A Beverly Hills Home in March