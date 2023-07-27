A London Jury Found Kevin Spacey Not Guilty of Nine Sexual Abuse Charges Against Four Men. 

After the verdict, Spacey said he was “enormously grateful” to the jury and “humbled” by the outcome of the trial.

10 out of the 12 jurors found Spacey not guilty which was enough to clear him of the charges.

Spacey’s wide-ranging testimony culminated as he choked up speaking of the six years he’d gone without work after sex abuse allegations surfaced against him during the #MeToo movement in the U.S. in 2017.

Spacey starred in the Netflix series “House of Cards” until he was fired in 2017 when actor Anthony Rapp accused him of prior sexual misconduct which took place in 1986. Last October, Spacey won the $40 million civil lawsuit brought by Rapp, but a New York jury dismissed the claim.