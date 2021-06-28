A NEW HEALTH STUDY SAYS START EATING CHOCOLATE FOR BREAKFAST

A new scientific study just came out that found it might be a good idea to start eating chocolate for breakfast. The study specifically looked at the effects in older women. But, I feel we should all apply this theory, lol!

The women had to eat 100 grams of milk chocolate within an hour of waking up, which is more than two full-sized Hershey’s bars.

Women in the study did it for two weeks and didn’t gain weight. And they weren’t asked to change their diet in any other way.

The study found that those women eating less throughout the day, as chocolate appears to make you feel full longer.

The study concluded that eating chocolate in the morning might speed up your metabolism and help you burn more fat.

The study found it worked at night too. Women who ate chocolate up to an hour before bed saw the same effects. But eating it in the middle of the day might not work as well.