The ladies are said to be friends, and both are clients of Scooter Braun, so naturally, a duet is something that fans want.

The collaboration will be on Lovato’s new LP Dancing With The Devil…The Art of Starting Over.

Demi says that this collaboration wasn’t planned, but is welcomed.

The new album is out on April 2nd and is described as the “unofficial” soundtrack to Demi’s YouTube documentary by the same name.