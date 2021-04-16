A Pair Of Kanye West’s Shoes Are Set To Sell For Over $1 million

The kicks will be one of the most expensive sneakers to ever be auctioned

According to CNN, the Nike Air Yeezy 1 prototypes that he first publicized at the 50th GRAMMY Awards in 2008 are going on sale for over $1 million. The announcement was confirmed by the organizer of the sale, the Sotheby’s auction house.

In a press release, the sneakers are being described as “one of the most prized and sought-after sneakers in existence.” The coveted kicks are being sold privately after going on display in Hong Kong later this month. While Sotheby’s didn’t disclose the specific asking price, the sneakers are being valued well over $1 million.

The Yeezy price tag will surpass the current auction record of $615,000. That record was set at Christie’s last May, thanks to a “pair of autographed Nike Air Jordan 1s worn by Michael Jordan in 1985.”