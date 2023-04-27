A Pizza Place Offered Up Free Pizza For A Year In Exchange For Taylor Swift Tickets

Zee’s Pizzeria in New Orleans offered “at least” a year of free pizza if someone was willing to part with Taylor Swift tickets.

Taylor tickets are impossible to find, so one small business owner decided to get creative when trying to get two tickets.

The couple who owns the pizza joint got the idea when they, like thousands of others, attempted and failed to get them during the recent Ticketmaster fiasco.

Someone took them up on their offer, and they went to a show!