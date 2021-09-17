A Remake Of Whitney Houston’s ‘The Bodyguard’ Is Currently In The Works

Nearly 30 years after being released, a remake of Whitney Houston’s blockbuster film “The Bodyguard” is currently in the works at Warner Bros., according to Variety. The romantic thriller is being reimagined by Matthew López.

No official casting for the lead roles has been announced. While talks of a remake have been around for years, past speculation for the roles have included Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson, Channing Tatum, and Cardi B, the outlet noted.

The original movie from 1992 grossed $400 million at the global box office.

Houston’s soundtrack for the film is considered one of the best film soundtracks of all time and sold over 12 million copies. Her iconic rendition of Dolly Parton’s 1974 song “I Will Always Love You” became a smash #1 hit.

Four other tracks enjoyed success on the charts including “I’m Every Woman,” and “Queen of the Night.” In addition, the singles “I Have Nothing” and “Run to You” were both nominated for the Academy Award for Best Original Song.

Whoever takes over the roles will have big shoes – and pipes – to fill.