A River of Red Wine Ran Through the Streets of A Small Town In Portugal

A distillery apologized to neighbours after a river of surplus wine rushed down a narrow, hilly street in a small town in Portugal.

The alcoholic flash flood Sunday in São Lourenço de Bairro was captured on video and appeared as a torrent of red wine. No injuries were reported, but the wine may have entered a home’s basement, according to the distiller…

Destilaria Levira said in a statement that the release happened after two storage tanks burst. The cause was under investigation.

The distillery apologized and said it would handle cleanup, repair and damage. More than 580,000 gallons of wine ended up in the streets!