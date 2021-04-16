A Road In The Estonian Capital Closed For The Month To Allow For Frogs And Toads To Cross The Street!

It’s mating season and frogs and toads looking for love, have to cross a busy street.

A busy road in the Estonian capital Tallinn has been closed for April nights to keep thousands of frogs and toads traveling to their breeding grounds safe from cars.

Volunteers usually help carry the frogs and toads across the street safely, saving about 97,000 of them in previous years.

But with the coronavirus pandemic making such help impossible this year, road closures are the only lifeline for the amphibians.