A “Schitt’s Creek” Coffee Table Book Is Here!

If you are still dealing with the fact that the beloved show has come to an end, you can now hang on to the memories with an epic coffee table book!

The “Schitt’s Creek” coffee table book is about as good as the show, according to those who have seen it!

The book was put together by the show’s creators Dan Levy and Eugene Levy and gives fans everything from script breakdowns to David Rose’s sweater choices. It also includes six pages of every outfit Moira Rose ever wore on the show, including her wig collection.

The book, “Best Wishes, Warmest Regards: The Story of Schitt’s Creek,” is over 300 pages and is now available!

It’s available now on Amazon for $26.75