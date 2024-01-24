Listen Live

A SCHOOL REMOVED ITS BATHROOM MIRRORS TO STOP KIDS FROM MAKING TIKTOKS

Oh the things that went on in a school bathroom!

By Kool Mornings

Schools used to worry about kids “smokin’ in the boy’s room.”  How times have changed? 

A school in North Carolina had to take drastic action to stop kids from spending all day in the bathroom, making TikTok videos.

Teachers at Southern Middle School in Graham, North Carolina noticed kids were asking to use the bathroom up to NINE times a day, and taking way longer than necessary.  

So administrators fixed the problem, by removing all of the bathroom MIRRORS.  (???)

They found out kids were using the mirrors to film their videos.  So they took them all down, and it worked.  Students are already taking fewer bathroom breaks and returning to class much quicker.

One parent on Facebook said maybe they should put the mirrors back up and ban phones instead.  However, another parent clarified that phones aren’t allowed out during school.  Kids can’t seem to follow that rule.

