A Second Man Has Been Charged In Connection With The Theft of Wizard of Oz Slippers

It was back in 2005 that the ruby slippers that Judy Garland wore in The Wizard of Oz were stolen, and according to documents made public, a second man has been charged.

According to the Toronto Sun, Jerry Hal Saliterman, 76, of Crystal, Minn., was charged with theft of a major artwork and witness tampering. He did not enter a plea when he made his first appearance Friday in U.S. District Court in St. Paul.

The ruby slippers were stolen from the Judy Garland Museum in Grand Rapids, Minnesota almost 20 years ago with the FBI unable to track them down until 2018.

The indictment says that from August 2005 to July 2018, Saliterman “received, concealed, and disposed of an object of cultural heritage” — specifically, “an authentic pair of ‘ruby slippers’ worn by Judy Garland in the 1939 movie The Wizard of Oz.”

The man who stole the slippers, Terry Jon Martin, 76, pleaded guilty in October to the theft of a major artwork, admitting to using a hammer to smash the glass of the museum’s door and display case in what his attorney said was an attempt to pull off “one last score” after turning away from a life of crime. He was sentenced in January to time served because of his poor health.