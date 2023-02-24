A Sequel to ‘How The Grinch Stole Christmas’ Is Coming Before Christmas!

Dr_ Seuss fans might find their hearts growing three sizes this holiday season with the release of a sequel to the 1957 classic children’s book “How the Grinch Stole Christmas!”

Dr. Seuss Enterprises and Random House Children’s Books announced Thursday, the new book picks up one year after the original, and like the first, teaches a valuable lesson about the true spirit of the holiday…

The sequel entitled “How the Grinch Lost Christmas!” is written and illustrated by another writer.

The original Grinch book has sold nearly 10 million copies in North America alone and like other Seuss books has been translated into multiple languages. It was made into a 1966 animated TV special narrated by Boris Karloff, a 2000 live-action movie starring Jim Carrey and a computer-animated film in 2018 with Benedict Cumberbatch voicing the Grinch.

The new book will be out on September 5th!

In the sequel, the Grinch wants to show how much he loves the holiday by winning Who-ville’s Christmas Crown with the most spectacular Christmas tree ever seen, according to Dr. Seuss Enterprises.