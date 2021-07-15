A Small Win For Britney Spears!

On Wednesday, Britney won the right to choose her own lawyer in the effort to end her 13-year-old conservatorship.

Spears, in tears, pleaded for the court to remove her father’s control of her business affairs. Currently, Jamie Spears is the sole person in charge of Brit’s $60 million fortune.

On Wednesday, Britney pleaded with the court over the phone saying in part, “You’re allowing my dad to ruin my life,” Spears told the Los Angeles judge by phone. “I have to get rid of my dad and charge him with conservatorship abuse.”

After Brit’s court-appointed lawyer stepped down last week, Brit has a new lawyer of her choosing, Mathew Rosengart. Rosengart has represented stars like Sean Penn and Steven Spielberg!

Rosengart’s first job is likely to be filing a formal document asking for the conservatorship to be terminated.