A Stranger Things Hotel Room Has Arrived Just In Time For Halloween

The Graduate Hotel Bloomington in Indiana, has a ‘Stranger Things Suite’ according to Forbes.com.

It’s filled with terrifying surprises-just in time for Halloween!

Inspired by the hit sci-fi Netflix show, the two-bed, two-bath suite is an uncanny recreation of the Wheeler family basement and Byers family living room and can sleep up to four guests per night.

The room is bursting with 1980s nostalgia! Crochet covered couches, vinyl wood paneling and in-wall dial up rotary phone along with all the florals and flannels you could hope for (or hope to forget).

Everyone who books the ‘Stranger Things’ suite will also get ‘The Upside Down Experience’ that comes with a Polaroid camera to use during your stay as well as bikes to explore the city and two WonderLab Science Museum tickets. Of course, a stay in the Stranger Things suite wouldn’t be complete without one of Eleven’s favourite treats — Eggo’s.

With Season 4 of Stranger Things slated for 2022, you can now book the Stranger Things suite starting at $309 per night.