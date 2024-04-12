Listen Live

A STUDY FOUND A PAT ON THE BACK DOES HELP

Great Job!

By Kool Mornings

You saw this in every March Madness game:  When someone missed a free throw, their teammates would reach out and high-five them anyway.  A study just found encouragement like that really can make a difference.

Researchers looked at hundreds of free-throw scenarios from women’s basketball games to see if they helped players make their next free throw.  And it did.

They were more likely to sink their second shot if a teammate reached out for a high-five or a pat on the back.  Their chances rose even more when MULTIPLE teammates did it.

Adults Who Do Regular Team Sports Are Happier!

It didn’t make a huge difference when they made the first shot, only when they missed it.  Researchers think it’s because touch conveys a powerful, nonverbal signal that “we’re with you, even when you miss.”

It applies to other scenarios too. So remember it the next time your kid or someone you care about feels like they failed at something.  A pat on the back really can make a difference.

Related posts

15 RANDOM SIGNS YOU’RE AN OLD PERSON NOW

New Study Finds That Single People Are Not How Hollywood Glamorously Depicts…

A MUSEUM FIRED AN EMPLOYEE FOR HANGING UP HIS PAINTING