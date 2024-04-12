A STUDY FOUND A PAT ON THE BACK DOES HELP

You saw this in every March Madness game: When someone missed a free throw, their teammates would reach out and high-five them anyway. A study just found encouragement like that really can make a difference.

Researchers looked at hundreds of free-throw scenarios from women’s basketball games to see if they helped players make their next free throw. And it did.

They were more likely to sink their second shot if a teammate reached out for a high-five or a pat on the back. Their chances rose even more when MULTIPLE teammates did it.

It didn’t make a huge difference when they made the first shot, only when they missed it. Researchers think it’s because touch conveys a powerful, nonverbal signal that “we’re with you, even when you miss.”

It applies to other scenarios too. So remember it the next time your kid or someone you care about feels like they failed at something. A pat on the back really can make a difference.