A STUDY FOUND MORNING WORKOUTS HELP YOU LOSE THE MOST WEIGHT

If you’re a morning person, this is useful news. If you’re a night owl, maybe not.

A new study found that if you want to lose weight, early morning workouts might be best. Specifically, between 7:00 and 9:00 AM.

It looked at more than 5,000 people’s exercise habits. The ones who worked out in the morning tended to have slimmer waists and a lower body mass index.

They also tended to have healthier diets and ate fewer calories overall. So it’s possible early exercise just encourages us to eat healthy. Or if you’re working out in the morning, maybe you’re just more focused on your health in general.

But this part’s interesting: The early morning exercisers were the most sedentary overall. They spent more time sitting than any other group. So basically, you can still be healthy even if you sit for work all day. Just get your steps in early, so you don’t get lazy later on.