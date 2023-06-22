A STUDY FOUND PEOPLE WHO NAP HAVE BIGGER BRAINS

If you need an excuse for a quick nap, here ya go: A new study in the journal “Sleep Health” found people who take naps have BIGGER BRAINS.

Our brains shrink as we get older. But it found that taking short naps when you feel like you need them could help prevent it. Just don’t nap too long. 15 minutes is enough.

Researchers looked at DNA samples and brain scans of more than 35,000 people between 40 and 70 years old. And they found a noticeable difference between nappers and non-nappers.

Nappers’ brains were slightly bigger, the equivalent of two-and-a-half to six-and-a-half YEARS worth of shrinkage.

The study didn’t show “causation,” just “correlation.” Meaning the brains of people who take naps seem to age more slowly. But it’s not clear if it’s because they nap, or if there’s some other reason.

Also, previous studies have found too many naps could be harmful, so keep that in mind too. Excessive napping can even be an early sign of dementia in older adults.