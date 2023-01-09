Power Napping May Help Improve Your Mood

Many people find their moods drop with temperatures, chilly weather and the financial and emotional after effects of Christmas making for a depressing outlook.

Because of lower levels of sunlight, people usually have lower energy during winter – alongside lower mood and alertness.

For some, this means seasonal affective disorder, also known as SAD.

According to a sleep expert, one way to get through the January blues is by trying to incorporate a power nap into your routine.

But be careful not to oversleep, as experts warn that it could actually cause more harm than good.

Here’s how to feel re-energized after an afternoon nap and prevent oversleeping during the dark months.

Choose the right time

The time of day you nap can impact how you feel when you wake up.

Napping too late in the day is likely to affect your natural sleep rhythm at night, which is why it’s best to avoid this where possible.

Try and avoid sleeping too close to bedtime, especially if you want to stick to your usual sleep schedule.

Take a short nap! According to the sleep expert, 20 minutes is ideal to avoid the possibility of post-nap grogginess. For some, 10 minutes might be the optimal time.

These short bursts of sleep are often referred to as beneficial power naps because they’re likely to have little effect on nighttime sleep. Any more than 90 minutes is too much!

Find a comfortable spot!

Find somewhere quiet and dark. Ideally, try to find a place where you can block out the lights, or try to use an eye mask with earplugs. You could even find a napping playlist to help you unwind. Remember not to get too comfortable by setting an alarm.

Try a caffeine-boosted nap!

It takes 20 minutes for people to feel the effects of caffeine, which is why having caffeine before taking a power nap could give nappers the ultimate boost in the afternoon. Simply try having a coffee before settling down for sleep, and set your alarm for 20 minutes only. This will allow you to wake up feeling energized and ready to go.