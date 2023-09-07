Listen Live

A STUDY FOUND THE “SIX DEGREES OF SEPARATION” RULE IS TRUE

Someone get Kevin Bacon on the horn for this, and no excuses.

By Kool Mornings

A study found we all do know someone who knows someone, who knows someone who knows someone, who knows someone who knows him.

“Six degrees of separation” is the claim that anyone on Earth is no more than six social connections away from anyone else.  And a group of mathematicians just found that six is the sweet spot.

They found every new friend you add comes with an upside and a downside.  The upside is your social network expands.  But at some point, adding new friends weakens your other connections, and old friends start falling away.

In other words, there’s an equilibrium.  And they found the six-degree pattern kept popping up.  “When we did the math, we discovered an amazing result:  This process always ends with social paths centred around the number six.”

