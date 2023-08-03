Kevin Bacon and IHOP join forces to celebrate 65th birthdays with a $5 all-you-can-eat pancake deal

Kevin Bacon and breakfast chain IHOP are inviting you to find out. In honour of the restaurant’s 65th birthday, it’s offering several breakfast deals, including one with actor Kevin Bacon as they both turned 65 this summer.

Bacon was born on July 8, 1958, and the first IHOP opened on July 7, 1958.

From Aug. 1 to Aug. 27, IHOP is offering $5 all-you-can-eat pancakes. Not stopping there, families can have kids eat free 4-10 p.m. with the purchase of an adult meal.

Both the restaurant and Bacon have hopped on their social media pages to promote the deals.

Bacon got goofy on his own TikTok page to announce the team-up.

“When I saw that IHOP was doing $5 all-you-can-eat pancakes to celebrate 65 years, I knew right away it was because I turned 65, and I’m touched,” Bacon joked while holding up a small trophy that read, “Happy 65th Kevin Bacon!!”

For customers not heading to an IHOP location, the restaurant will be offering only a $0.65 fee when ordering through its website or app.

