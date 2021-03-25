Kevin Bacon Sings BSB Song To Alpacas!

The Footloose star was challenged by Back Street Boy, AJ McLean to serenade a bunch of farm animals.

Kevin has a series of “Goat Song” videos where he’s seen performing to goats, as he says he can’t sing in front of people.

You can see the performance on the backstreet boy’s social feeds as well as Bacons.

(If you’re wondering, there are only three degrees of separation between Bacon and McLean: McLean is in Backstreet Boys with Kevin Richardson, who was in 2011’s The Casserole Club with Michael Maize, who was in the 2017 TV movie Story of a Girl with Bacon.)